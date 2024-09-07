There Is Effort To Strip Three Opposition Members Of Their Mandates From Yerevan Council Of Elders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“Civil Contract” faction wants to strip three opposition members of their mandates from the Yerevan Council of Elders, Azernews reports.

The ruling“National Progress” faction leader Grigor Yeritsyan, along with“Public Voice” faction members Anush Khudaverdyan and Anush Kinosyan, are targeted for early termination of their powers.

The draft decision has been included in the agenda for the Council's meeting scheduled for September 10.

It is noted that Grigor Yeritsyan, a member of the affairs committee, attended only one of seven meetings and participated in only one Council session (the second session). Anush Khudaverdyan and Anush Kinosyan have missed more than half of the Council's votes.

Yeritsyan has stated on social media that this move is an attempt by Mayor Tigran Avinyan to "take revenge" and remove opponents. He warned that this creates a dangerous precedent, as the ruling party has never before stripped the leader of an opposition faction of their mandate.