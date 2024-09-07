There Is Effort To Strip Three Opposition Members Of Their Mandates From Yerevan Council Of Elders
The“Civil Contract” faction wants to strip three opposition
members of their mandates from the Yerevan Council of Elders,
Azernews reports.
The ruling“National Progress” faction leader Grigor Yeritsyan,
along with“Public Voice” faction members Anush Khudaverdyan and
Anush Kinosyan, are targeted for early termination of their
powers.
The draft decision has been included in the agenda for the
Council's meeting scheduled for September 10.
It is noted that Grigor Yeritsyan, a member of the legal affairs
committee, attended only one of seven meetings and participated in
only one Council session (the second session). Anush Khudaverdyan
and Anush Kinosyan have missed more than half of the Council's
votes.
Yeritsyan has stated on social media that this move is an
attempt by Mayor Tigran Avinyan to "take revenge" and remove
opponents. He warned that this creates a dangerous precedent, as
the ruling party has never before stripped the leader of an
opposition faction of their mandate.
