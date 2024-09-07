عربي


Early Presidential Elections Being Held In Algeria

9/7/2024 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Algerians have begun voting today in an early presidential election, Azernews reports.

Over 23.4 million people in Algeria are eligible to vote, and more than 865,000 Algerians living abroad have started early voting.

In addition to the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is running for re-election, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Peace Movement Society and socialist Youssef Aouich are also competing for the presidency.

It is worth noting that the next elections in Algeria were originally scheduled to take place in December of this year.

The 78-year-old Tebboune is expected to be re-elected for a second term as president in this North African country.

