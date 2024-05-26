The Highly Successful ‘Camping in the Rainforest’ returns to The Green Planet Dubai this summer!

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 May 2024: The long-awaited 'Camping in the Rainforest' experience is back at The Green Planet™ Dubai, where all nature lovers are invited to join this unforgettable adventure between 1st June and 5th October 2024, and explore an extensive itinerary of interactive activities including animal interaction, rainforest scavenger hunt, behind the scenes tours and more – at the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest.



Families and nature lovers are welcome to discover the vibrant nocturnal activities of the rainforest after dark by spending a night in the tropical biodome surrounded by over biodome’s 3,000 exotic plants and animals.



Taking place every Friday and Saturday starting from 1st June until 5th October 2024, this remarkable experience brings guests closer to the creatures of our planet in a safe environment while raising awareness of the importance of nature conservation and educating guests about the planet's creatures.



Every Friday and Saturday, 'Camping in the Rainforest' adventure begins at 7:00PM and ends at 8:00AM, featuring an overnight stay in The Green Planet Dubai’s cozy tents, where guests will have the exclusive opportunity to sleep in their assigned tents among the animals in the magnificent four-story biodome. Here, campers will enjoy a buffet dinner, a nocturnal biome tour followed by access to an entertainment centre. To extend the fun even further, explorers of all ages will be entertained by the rainforest experts, who will host games and family-friendly activities as well as night tours to showcase the nocturnal animals in all their glory.



Throughout the evening and before the lights go out, guests can stroll around the biodome and observe different species of birds, reptiles, animals, and insects in their natural habitat such as Sloths, Slow Lorises, Burmese pythons, Roaches, Anteaters and more. During this memorable adventure, nature and animal lovers, are invited to watch wildlife documentaries, engage in story time sessions and toast marshmallows around a campfire.



The following morning and after a memorable night sleep in the rainforest, an immersive jungle-esque journey awaits visitors with an interactive animal feeding session followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the incredible biodome with the resident biologists and later they will enjoy a nourishing breakfast at The Green Planet Dubai Café, ending an experience they will always cherish.



With a limited number of spots available for 'Camping in the Rainforest' adventure every Friday and Saturday from 1st June to 5th October at The Green Planet Dubai, nature and animal enthusiasts can choose between a regular tent for two campers priced at AED 850 or a large tent that accommodates a group of four people at a price of AED 1,650 – to experience unforgettable adventure, where every moment offers a chance for discovery and connection with nature.







