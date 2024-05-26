Palestinian Telecom company reports internet service disruption amid Israeli offensive

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Palestinian telecom company Paltel announced that internet service had been abruptly cut off in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, citing the ongoing Israeli offensive in the region as the cause of disruption. In a statement released via X, the company expressed its efforts to swiftly restore the service, acknowledging the challenges posed by the conflict.



The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of intensified hostilities in the blockaded enclave, with Gaza facing numerous instances of communication and internet outages amid the relentless Israeli offensive. The offensive, which has persisted for over seven months, has resulted in a staggering death toll exceeding 35,900 since its commencement last October.



The prolonged conflict has inflicted widespread devastation upon Gaza, leaving vast areas in ruins and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by a crippling blockade, which severely restricts access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Amid mounting international condemnation, Israel has faced accusations of genocide, prompting scrutiny from the International Court of Justice.



In a significant development, the UN court recently issued a ruling mandating Israel to cease its offensive in the southern city of Rafah, which commenced on May 6. The court's directive underscores the urgency of halting hostilities and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, emphasizing the imperative of upholding international humanitarian law in the face of escalating violence and suffering in the region.

