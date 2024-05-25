Ukrainian Forces Down Another Russian Su-25 In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners from the separate mechanized brigade named after General-Corporal Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk sector.
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops announced this on Telegram .
"Another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft is burning up in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the message says.
As reported by Ukrinform, anti-aircraft gunners from the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after General-Corporal Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on May 23.
