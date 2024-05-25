Thefindsmusic Set To Release First Swing Song Beat Of The Weekend On June 14Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TheFindsMusic, a Sydney-based band, announces a new single, "Beat of The Weekend." The single is their first swing song and is set to release on June 14th. The bandâ€TMs decision to explore the swing genre with "Beat of The Weekend" is a new on their journey of musical experimentation and evolution. Swing music, characterized by its lively rhythms and upbeat tempo, presents a new challenge and opportunity for TheFindsMusic to expand their creative horizons. Fans can expect a blend of traditional swing elements infused with the bandâ€TMs unique contemporary style.



"We're incredibly excited to share 'Beat of The Weekend' with our fans," said the band in a recent interview. "Swing music has such a vibrant energy, and we've had a blast putting our own spin on it. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and dance along."

TheFindsMusic's engagement with their audience goes beyond just their music. With over 26,000 subscribers on YouTube, the band has cultivated a loyal and growing fan base. Their YouTube channel features a mix of music videos, behind-the-scenes content, and personal vlogs that offer fans a deeper connection with the band members. This strong online presence has been instrumental in building a community of listeners who eagerly anticipate each new release.

In addition to their musical endeavors, TheFindsMusic is planning to launch a merchandise store in the coming months. This move will allow fans to support the band in new ways and further immerse themselves in the TheFindsMusic experience. The merchandise store is expected to feature a variety of items, from clothing to accessories, all designed to reflect the band's distinctive style and brand.

The anticipation for "Beat of The Weekend" is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the release date. The band has been teasing snippets of the song on social media, generating buzz and excitement. Early reactions suggest that this track could be another major hit for the band, potentially attracting new fans while delighting existing ones.

TheFindsMusicâ€TMs journey from their roots in Sydney to achieving international recognition is a story of passion, creativity, and perseverance. Their ability to consistently deliver high-quality music while exploring different genres sets them apart in the music industry. As they prepare to release "Beat of The Weekend," itâ€TMs clear that TheFindsMusic is not just a band to watch but one that will continue to surprise and innovate.

About TheFindsMusicÂ

TheFindsMusic has been on a remarkable trajectory, consistently captivating audiences with their innovative approach to music. Their previous hit single, "Faded Memories," showcased their ability to create compelling pop tracks, earning a spot on several Spotify playlists and Hypeddit's Top 100 Pop. This song has garnered over 8,000 streams, with a significant portion of their listeners hailing from the United States. This success reflects the bandâ€TMs growing international appeal and their knack for resonating with a broad audience.

Stay tuned for the release of "Beat of The Weekend" on June 14th, and be ready to swing to the infectious rhythms of TheFindsMusic. For more information, please visit TheFindsMusic Instagram page at instagram/thefindsmusic .Â TheFindsMusicâ€TMs new song "Beat of The Weekend '' will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube Music.





