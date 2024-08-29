Internshala honours higher education institutions with top internship placement records

(MENAFN- Internshala) The event was attended by AICTE Chairman, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Mr. Subbaraman Balasubramanyan - Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies Ltd, Mr. MVN Rao - Head of Corporate and Development, Larsen & Toubro Group, Mr. Janesh Kumar - CHRO, RPSG Group, Dr. Jatin Vaidya - Principal, Parul Polytechnic Institute, Parul University, and other 1000+ attendees including college faculty, Training & Placement Officers, HoDs, Deans, and esteemed corporate professionals



28th August 2024, New Delhi: Internshala, the career-tech platform celebrated the success of higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country during Internship Day 2024 initiative. During the event, Internshala recognised colleges for their outstanding internship placement records and their dedication to fostering internship awareness among their students and building exemplary internship ecosystems in their respective institutions. The evaluation was based on the number of successful internship placements achieved by students of the participating colleges from April to July 2024.



Over 1,100 HEIs from across India participated in this year’s Internship Day, benefiting more than 1,00,000 students. These students secured internships with a diverse range of companies, including renowned brands like ClearTax, Swiggy, HDFC Ergo, Aditya Birla Capital, TOI, and Zomato.



The top three colleges with the highest internship placement records were Paavai Engineering College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu; Parul Polytechnic Institute, Vadodara and; St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. Additionally, zonal winners included Lakshmibai College, Delhi (North Zone); University Of Engineering And Management, Kolkata (East Zone); SRM University, Andhra Pradesh (South Zone); and SIES College Of Arts, Science & Commerce, Mumbai (West Zone). The state-wise higher education institutions with best placement record in their respective state were also felicitated during the event.



The Internship Day event was attended by AICTE Chairman, Prof. T. G. Sitharam as the Chief Guest. Addressing the attending training & placement officers, he emphasised the importance of internships and said, “Internships are more than just a stepping stone into the corporate world. Internships are essential to bridge the gap between classroom and the real world by enabling experiential learning and encouraging students to build a professional network. With the rapidly evolving technological advancements, internships will play a critical role in building a skilled and intelligent workforce for not just India but for the world.”



The felicitation ceremony was followed by an insightful panel discussion on the topic, “Future of Jobs to better prepare college students for emerging roles”. The panel featured distinguished speakers including Mr. M. V. N. Rao, Head of Corporate Learning and Development at Larsen & Toubro Group; Mr. Janesh Kumar, CHRO at RPSG Group; and Dr. Jatin Vaidya, Principal of Parul Polytechnic Institute, Vadodara, Gujarat. The discussion explored the rapidly evolving job market and the emergence of new roles across industries, providing valuable insights for training and placement officers on how to better equip students for these opportunities.



Dr. B. Venkatesan, Head of the Department of IT at Paavai Engineering College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, expressed his pride in ranking first at national level, saying, "It is an honour to rank first at the All-India level for internship placements three times in a row. Internshala has been instrumental in offering our students opportunities that go beyond earning, and are also about building confidence, self-esteem, and the necessary skills to thrive in the professional world."



Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, remarked, “Over the years, we have closely worked with training and placement officers across India. Our experience has shown that colleges play a crucial role in shaping a student’s career journey. Many students who use Internshala were first introduced to internships through their college training and placement cells. Internship Day is our annual initiative to encourage academic institutions to actively promote the importance of internships in preparing students for their professional futures. Through this initiative, Internshala is committed to helping colleges across India raise awareness about the transformative power of internships."



Through this initiative, Internshala not only supported HEIs in their efforts to guide students toward valuable internship opportunities but also provided exclusive insights tailored to each participating college. These insights included detailed statistics on the number of student applications and selections, enabling institutions to further enhance their internship programmes.









