Traveazy Group, Parent Company of Umrahme and Holidayme, Signs MOU with Emirates to Enhance Customer Experience

Dubai – Traveazy Group, the parent company of Umrahme and Holidayme, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, on the sidelines of the Arab Travel Market on May 7th, 2024. This strategic partnership aims to offer enhanced services and exclusive benefits to Traveazy customers, providing a seamless and rewarding travel

experience.



Under the terms of the MOU, customers of Umrahme and Holidayme will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits when booking Emirates products and services. These benefits include exclusive flight deals, special holiday packages, and other travel

-related services offered through the Umrahme and Holidayme brands. Additionally, Traveazy Group's integration with the Emirates NDC platform introduces the latest in retail technology, allowing customers to access the full spectrum of Emirates products and services. This integration ensures a seamless and enriched booking experience, enhancing the value provided to Traveazy Group’s clientele.



Umrahme is a digital platform belonging to the Traveazy Group, specializing in providing personalized Umrah pilgrimage packages. Established in 2017 and headquartered in Dubai, Umrahme's mission is to make the Umrah journey accessible, affordable, and transformative for pilgrims across the globe. Holidayme, a subsidiary of Traveazy Group, recently relaunched as a business-to-business (B2B) brand, providing comprehensive travel

solutions for global travel

providers, including access to a broad inventory of travel

products, dynamic package building, and customer storefronts.



Geet Bhalla, Founder & Group CEO of Traveazy Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Collaborating with Emirates is a significant milestone for Umrahme and Holidayme. Our customers will now have access to exclusive Emirates offers, enhancing their travel

experience and adding more value to our services. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."



The agreement underscores Traveazy Group’s dedication to customer satisfaction and its ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance its service offerings. For more information, visit or



