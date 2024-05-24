Global University Rankings Recognise GD Goenka University For Its Commitment To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 24, 2024: Adding another jewel to its crown, GD Goenka University, one of the preeminent educational institutions in India, has been globally ranked 1061 by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Strong Institutions (SI) Rankings by Global University Rankings.



The eminent institution has achieved this remarkable feat for its outstanding efforts in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the campus, nurturing an environment that supports individuals from all backgrounds.



''With students from over 40 countries, our vibrant community reflects our commitment to fostering inclusivity and embracing diversity. Diverse perspectives enrich our students' educational journey, allowing them to evolve into change agents of the future. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to our community for their contributions to making GD Goenka University a beacon of diversity, equity, and inclusion,'' said Prof (Dr.) Kim Menezes, Vice Chancellor GD Goenka University.



DEI and SI Rankings by The Global University Rankings furnish a comprehensive assessment of universities across the globe based on their dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, improvement, awareness, collaboration, and alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the higher education sector.



The recent DEI & SI Ranking underlines GD Goenka University's relentless commitment to excellence. With its innovative approaches to promoting inclusivity, the university has rightfully earned this prestigious recognition.



Over the years, the university has implemented numerous initiatives, such as scholarship programs for students from marginalised sections, cultural exchange programs, and comprehensive support services, to ensure that every student feels valued and supported.



In the coming times, GD Goenka University will continue to enhance its diversity and inclusion approaches and expand its outreach to diverse communities.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and

innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.

