US Senior Advisor For Caucasus Negotiations To Visit S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono is travelingto the South Caucasus region over the next few weeks to discussU.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durableand dignified peace, Azernews reports, citing the US Embassy inAzerbaijan.
"Mr. Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support theArmenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan andArmenia. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peaceand stability to the people of the South Caucasus," said theembassy.
