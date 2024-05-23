Indonesian FDA Organises Capacity Building Programme For Palestine In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the implementation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed on 24th October 2022 between the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry

of Health of State of Palestine, the Indonesian FDA organised a capacity building program for Palestinian Ministry

of Health officials in Amman, Jordan on the 21 – 22 May 2024. The programme was organised to support the establishment of an independent Palestinian Food and Drug Authority, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

In its opening remarks, Acting Head of the Indonesian FDA Rizka Andalucia reiterated Indonesia's continued and firm support to Palestine. One of them is to increase the capacity of the Ministry

of Health of the State of Palestine, especially in strengthening the drug and food control system.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine, Ade Padmo Sarwono, expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian FDA for its efforts in supporting Palestine. Through this program, the Indonesian FDA can share their experiences and best practices in the field of food and drug control.

In his response, Director of Drug Registration of the Palestinian Ministry

of Health, Mustofa Alnadi expressed his gratitude for Indonesia's assistance for Palestine in the field of food and drug control. During the training, he shared the difficult conditions in Palestine lead to a significant challenge in monitoring drug and food distribution in Palestine, the statement said.

The programme is attended by 15 officials from the Palestinian Ministry

of Health enthusiastically. The participants were divided into two groups where six of them received the training in Drug Control while nine others received the training in Food Safety. The trainers came from the office of the Deputy for Control of Drugs, Narcotics, Psychotropics, Precursors and Addictive Substances as well as the Deputy for Supervision of Processed Food of the Indonesian FDA.