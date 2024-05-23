Colombia declares opening of embassy in Ramallah, recognizes Palestinian state

(MENAFN) Colombia, under President Gustavo Petro's leadership, has taken a significant diplomatic step by announcing the opening of an embassy in Ramallah, located in the Palestinian territories. President Petro, known for his outspoken criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his stance on the conflict in Gaza, instructed the establishment of the embassy. This decision aligns with Colombia's condemnation of the Israeli military actions in Gaza, which President Petro has described as "genocide."



The announcement coincided with similar moves from other nations, including Ireland, Norway, and Spain, which declared their recognition of a Palestinian state. These decisions come after a prolonged period following the Gaza conflict, sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel. The conflict resulted in significant casualties, with the majority being civilians, according to reports.



Colombia's decision to open an embassy in Ramallah signifies a shift in its diplomatic relations, particularly with Israel. The rupture in relations occurred after President Netanyahu labeled President Petro as a "perpetrator of genocide." President Petro, in turn, has called for international action against Netanyahu, urging the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant. This development underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlights Colombia's stance in the international arena.

