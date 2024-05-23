China's power generation capacity surges to 3.01B kilowatts

(MENAFN) The latest data from the National Energy Administration unveiled significant strides in China's power generation landscape, with the country's total installed capacity soaring to approximately 3.01 billion kilowatts by the end of April.



This notable increase of 14.1 percent compared to the previous year underscores China's steadfast efforts to bolster its energy infrastructure. Notably, this growth is indicative of the nation's concerted push towards the expansion of renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar power.



At the close of last month, the combined capacity of wind and solar power generation stood at approximately 460 million kilowatts and 670 million kilowatts, respectively, representing substantial year-on-year increases of 20.6 percent and 52.4 percent. These figures underscore the accelerating pace of China's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, aligning with its commitments to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions.



Furthermore, during the first four months of the year, major power generation enterprises in China embarked on power supply project investments totaling 191.2 billion yuan (equivalent to about 26.89 billion U.S. dollars). This robust investment, marking a notable uptick of 5.2 percent compared to the same period last year, reflects the nation's unwavering dedication to fortifying its energy infrastructure to meet growing demand and enhance reliability.



In addition, investment in power grid projects surged to 122.9 billion yuan during the same timeframe, representing a substantial year-on-year growth of 24.9 percent. This heightened investment underscores China's recognition of the critical role played by modern and efficient grid infrastructure in supporting the integration of renewable energy sources and ensuring stable and secure power supply across the nation.



Overall, these developments underscore China's strategic vision and proactive approach towards fostering a more sustainable and resilient energy sector, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the realm of clean energy technologies.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248791