Water-Energy-Food Nexus Key To Sustainable Development: Sweilam At 10Th WWF In Bali

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilam, stressed the importance of integrating water, food, and energy strategies to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 on water and sanitation.

Speaking at the Tenth World Water Forum in Bali, Sweilam highlighted the interconnectedness of these sectors, noting that 70% of global water consumption is used for agriculture and food production.

“This necessitates a greater reliance on water reuse and desalination in the future, along with preserving existing water sources,” he said.

Sweilam expressed optimism about the declining costs of desalination and the energy required for the process.“Continued research in this field will make desalination for intensive food production economically feasible,” he stated, emphasizing the need for international collaboration to share expertise and technology in addressing water challenges.

The minister called for the water-energy-food nexus to serve as a platform for cooperation among countries, stating that it is essential for tackling water and food security issues faced by many nations, particularly in the face of rapid population growth.



