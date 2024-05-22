Pakistan Set To Take On England In ICC Women's Championship Matches

(MENAFN- IANS) Derby, May 22 (IANS) Pakistan women will take on England women in a three-match ODI series, commencing on Thursday at the County Ground in Derby. The second ODI will be played in Taunton on May 26, followed by the third ODI in Chelmsford on May 29.

“Despite the recent T20I series not going our way, we are fully focused and eager to put on a good performance in the upcoming ODIs against England. We believe in our capabilities and are focused on executing our plans well in the upcoming ODI series. The team spirit is high, and we are determined to end the ICC Women's Championship matches on a positive note,” said Pakistan opening batter Sidra Amin.

The series, which is part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, will be Pakistan's eighth and final series in the cycle.

Pakistan are currently positioned in fifth spot with 16 points in the 10-team Women's Championship. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Earlier on the tour, both sides had featured in three T20Is, which were won by the hosts 3-0.

Squads:

Pakistan Women: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

England Women: Heather Knight (Captain), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, Danielle Wyatt, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont

ODI series schedule:

May 23 – 1st ODI, Derby

May 26 – 2nd ODI, Taunton

May 29 – 3rd ODI, Chelmsford