Abdallat: Education Gains Royal Focus As Essential Nation-Building Pillar

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Ministry, Khalil Abdallat, confirmed that the education sector receives the attention and care of His Majesty King Abdullah II, as it is an essential pillar for building and progressing the nation.During his speech at the launch of the activities of the Global Action Week for Education 2024 conference, which was organized by the Arab Network for Civic Education (ANHRE), he stressed the necessity of providing quality education to all, regardless of their background or abilities, calling for investing in education to develop the skills of young people and enable them to contribute to building Jordan's future.He added that His Majesty King Abdullah II directed the government to take concrete steps to improve the quality of education and provide equal opportunities for all, noting that Jordan seeks to adopt the concept of transformative education that focuses on developing critical thinking skills and creativity among students, and preparing them to face the challenges of the future.He stated that the Jordanian state is fully committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, including the fourth goal related to quality education for all, as we work to monitor our progress in this field through accurate indicators and statistics.He said that the Human Rights Unit paid great attention to the issue of education during the Universal Periodic Review of human rights that Jordan underwent in 2024. The unit then held wide-ranging national consultations with various stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, civil society organizations and national institutions.Director of the ANHRE, Fotouh Younes, confirmed that the world recognizes the education crisis, the necessity of transforming education, and the role of transformative education in ending the education crisis and other multiple crises that we are experiencing, such as climate change crises, the mass loss of biodiversity, natural disasters, epidemics, extreme poverty, violent conflicts, food insecurity and rapid technological change.She added that transforming education is no longer just an option, but has become an urgent necessity, and that there is a need to urgently undertake a set of structural transformations, the most important of which is ensuring adequate, gradual, and predictable educational funding. In addition, more efforts must be directed toward building comprehensive, inclusive, and equitable education systems to play their role in combating all forms of exclusion, isolation, and discrimination and ensuring that all people have access throughout their lives to educational opportunities, including early childhood, adult learning and education, and people with disabilities.The conference, based on partnership and dialogue, called for students, youth, and civil and local society to be at the forefront of driving change, and to be considered legitimate actors, as we find that we have the right to participate in developing educational policy and in decision-making at all levels.