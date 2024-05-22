IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Apologized To Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra For THIS Reason; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine as his IPL team clinched victory in the play-offs, securing a coveted spot in the IPL 2024 finals. The jubilant scenes of SRK celebrating the win went viral, but it was a particular moment of him leading a victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that captured widespread attention. Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, SRK enthusiastically waved at fans in the stands, only to unexpectedly bump into Suresh Raina and Akaash Chopra's live broadcast.

Despite momentarily disrupting the broadcast, SRK quickly apologized to the duo, attributing the distraction to his focus on acknowledging the fans. His gracious apology and subsequent friendly exchange with the former cricketers endeared him further to fans and spectators alike. Suresh Raina, impressed by SRK's humility despite his superstar status, took to social media to share photos of the heartwarming encounter and congratulate KKR on their finals berth.

KKR's journey to the finals was solidified with an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets, marking their fourth appearance in an IPL final. Amidst controversies surrounding team owners and players in the Indian Premier League, KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his significant impact. Chakaravarthy highlighted SRK's unwavering support throughout the season, emphasizing his presence at almost every match and his personal interactions with players, including motivational speeches and heartfelt gestures of encouragement.

