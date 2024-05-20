Ukraine Realizes War To End With Talks NSDC Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end with negotiations, which is why it is now promoting the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That's according to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who addressed the 16th Baltic Sea Region Forum "NATO 2024 and the Arctic, Europe", Ukrinform reports with reference to the NSDC press service.

"Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end in negotiations. That is why President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula has been prepared and is being promoted," the top security official said.

Lytvynenko emphasized that the position pursued by the Ukrainian government is very simple. "I am convinced that it will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024," he added.

According to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the Summit offers a real diplomatic track that has every chance of contributing to a just peace.

The official emphasized that Ukraine does not need a truce that would last for a couple of years. The nation needs stable peace for decades“that would enable Ukraine's development."

He noted that an important step toward achieving a just peace is the signing of security agreements implementing last year's G7 statement.

At the same time, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council expressed hope that Ukraine would receive an invitation to the Alliance at this year's NATO Summit in Washington.

"We are aware that membership will not happen tomorrow, but the invitation will cool down lots of hot heads in Russia. It will contribute to de-escalation, rather than being a confrontational step. The experience of the Bucharest Summit in 2008 clearly proved that in relations with Putin, clear certainty stabilizes the situation, while its absence provokes Russia to take aggressive steps," Lytvynenko concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The countries that will participate in the event will develop a common negotiating position before it is handed to Russia.