Iranian Red Crescent Society discovers president Raisi's helicopter wreckage

(MENAFN) Early Monday, the Iranian Red Crescent Society made a significant announcement, confirming the discovery of the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter. This crucial breakthrough came after the wreckage was detected by a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), underscoring the collaborative efforts between Turkey and Iran in the search and rescue operation.



Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent, provided insights to local media, revealing that search teams are now within two kilometers of reaching the site where the wreckage was located. The confirmation of the wreckage's discovery was further substantiated by Iran's official news agency, which shared the news on its Telegram account.



According to the news agency, search and rescue teams have initiated efforts to approach the location where the accident occurred, signaling a crucial phase in the ongoing operation to retrieve any survivors and assess the extent of the damage. This development comes amidst challenging weather conditions, which have posed obstacles to the search and rescue teams' efforts.



In response to the tragic crash, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense swiftly mobilized resources, deploying both the Akinci UAV and a Cougar type helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities to assist in the search efforts. President Raisi had been returning from an inauguration ceremony for a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border when the accident occurred, as reported by Iranian state television.

