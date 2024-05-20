Turkish Akinci UAV detects suspected wreckage of Iranian president's helicopter

(MENAFN) On early Monday, a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected a heat source suspected to be the wreckage of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. This crucial discovery prompted the UAV to swiftly share the coordinates of the suspected crash site with Iranian authorities, facilitating the initiation of search and rescue efforts.



Following the tragic crash of President Raisi's helicopter, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense promptly deployed the Akinci UAV along with a Cougar type helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities to aid in the search operations. These assets were mobilized to assist Iranian authorities in locating the downed aircraft and any survivors amidst the challenging terrain.



The ill-fated helicopter was transporting President Raisi back from an inauguration ceremony for a dam situated on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, which he had attended the day before. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, with Iranian state television reporting that the accident occurred during a hard landing.



In addition to President Raisi, several high-ranking officials were aboard the helicopter, including Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Malik Rahmeti (the governor of East Azerbaijan Province), and Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province. The presence of such prominent figures underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for comprehensive search and rescue efforts.



However, the search and rescue operations have been hindered by adverse weather conditions, making the task increasingly challenging for the teams involved. Despite these difficulties, search and rescue teams are tirelessly working to locate and assist any survivors, demonstrating a commitment to mitigating the impact of this tragic event to the best of their abilities.

