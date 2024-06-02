India grapples with heatwave as death toll rises to 28

(MENAFN) Authorities in India have issued dire warnings as the country grapples with the devastating effects of an ongoing heatwave, which has claimed the lives of approximately 28 individuals across several regions. With forecasts indicating that the scorching conditions may persist until Saturday, concerns have escalated regarding the safety and well-being of the populace amidst the relentless heat.



The state of Bihar in eastern India has been particularly hard-hit, with reports indicating that 14 fatalities have been recorded in the region. Among the deceased are 10 individuals who were involved in the organization of the seven-stage legislative elections currently underway in India, highlighting the significant impact of the heatwave on various facets of daily life and public activities.



Meanwhile, in the city of Rourkela in Odisha state, 10 fatalities were reported at a government hospital, further underscoring the severity of the situation. In response to the mounting casualties, the state government has issued advisories urging residents to exercise caution and refrain from venturing outdoors during peak temperature hours, typically between 11 am and 3 pm. The directives aim to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities, emphasizing the importance of staying indoors and remaining hydrated to avoid heatstroke and other adverse health effects.



The tragic consequences of the heatwave serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard public health and mitigate the impact of extreme weather events. As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, communities across India are grappling with the daunting challenge of coping with the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring the welfare of vulnerable populations. Against this backdrop, authorities are ramping up efforts to raise awareness, provide relief measures, and implement preventive measures to minimize the toll of the ongoing heatwave on human lives and livelihoods.

