Jordan to host international conference addressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN) Jordan has taken the initiative to convene an international conference on June 11 focused on addressing the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza. Organized jointly by Jordan, Egypt, and the United Nations, the conference will be held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre situated on the eastern shores of the Dead Sea. The announcement was made by the Jordanian Royal Hashemite Court, underscoring the gravity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza enclave.



The primary objective of the conference is to mobilize international efforts and identify effective strategies for responding to the dire humanitarian conditions prevailing in Gaza. With a focus on humanitarian aid delivery and response mechanisms, the conference aims to devise coordinated approaches to meet the critical operational and logistical needs on the ground. This collective endeavor seeks to galvanize support for a unified response to the multifaceted humanitarian challenges confronting Gaza's population.



The decision to convene the conference comes in the wake of escalating Israeli aggression against Gaza, characterized by sustained attacks from sea, land, and air since October 7. The resulting toll has been devastating, with tens of thousands of casualties, including fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. Moreover, the onslaught has inflicted extensive damage on vital infrastructure, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation marked by severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, and fuel.



Against this backdrop of unprecedented suffering and devastation, the international community is compelled to take concerted action to alleviate the plight of Gaza's civilian population. By hosting this conference, Jordan, alongside Egypt and the United Nations, seeks to galvanize global support and solidarity in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of Gaza. The conference represents a crucial opportunity to forge a collective response and reaffirm the international community's commitment to upholding the principles of humanitarianism and protecting the rights and dignity of all affected individuals in Gaza.

