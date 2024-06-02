Iran, Brazil pledge to enhance economic cooperation in joint commission meeting

(MENAFN) Officials from Iran and Brazil have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties by emphasizing the importance of launching a joint economic cooperation meeting between the two countries in the near future. In a meeting between Ambassador of Brazil to Iran, Eduardo Ricardo Gradilone Neto, and Masoud Mirzaei, Head of the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of the Iranian Plan and Budget Organization (PBO), both sides underscored the significance of convening the joint economic cooperation commission meeting as a means to boost economic activities and collaboration.



During the meeting, the officials discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Ambassador Neto also conveyed his condolences to the Iranian government and people for the tragic helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, which resulted in the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and accompanying delegation.



Highlighting the importance of expanding economic activities between Iran and Brazil, the two sides expressed their determination to convene the joint economic cooperation commission meeting and facilitate exchanges of economic delegations from both the public and private sectors. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties and foster collaboration between businesses and government entities of both countries.



Furthermore, the meeting addressed the need to address existing challenges and obstacles hindering the expansion of trade and economic relations between Iran and Brazil. Both parties reiterated their commitment to resolving these issues to create a conducive environment for promoting bilateral trade and investment.

