(MENAFN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has voiced strong opposition to the idea of deploying Western to Ukraine, cautioning against further escalating tensions in a region already on the brink of conflict. Sarkozy's remarks come amid discussions initiated by current French President Emmanuel regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in certain scenarios.



In an interview with French daily Le Figaro published on Wednesday, Sarkozy denounced Macron's approach of "strategic ambiguity" towards Russia, emphasizing the need for peaceful negotiations and engagement to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Expressing grave concerns about the potential consequences of military intervention, Sarkozy questioned the wisdom of involving foreign troops in a region deeply intertwined with both Russian and European history.



Drawing parallels to renowned literary figures Leo Tolstoy and Honore de Balzac, Sarkozy underscored the cultural and historical ties between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for prudent diplomacy rather than military confrontation. He cautioned against Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union or NATO, arguing that such moves would only exacerbate tensions and strengthen United States influence in Europe without addressing the root causes of the conflict.



Sarkozy's stance reflects a broader sentiment of skepticism towards military intervention and underscores the urgent imperative of seeking peaceful avenues for resolving the crisis. As the world teeters on the edge of potential escalation, Sarkozy's call for dialogue and restraint resonates as a poignant reminder of the grave risks posed by further militarization in Ukraine and the imperative of prioritizing diplomacy in pursuit of lasting peace and stability.

