European Council president welcomes US-proposed Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel expressed his approval of the ceasefire roadmap and hostage release plan for the Gaza Strip, recently announced by US President Joe Biden. Michel emphasized the significance of this proposal, highlighting its inclusion of a temporary ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the provision of humanitarian aid.



He stressed the need for these initiatives to create opportunities for broader discussions aimed at achieving a lasting solution to the conflict. Key objectives outlined by Michel include a permanent cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the reconstruction of Gaza.



Michel expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the United States, particularly in cooperation with vital partners such as Qatar and Egypt. He underscored the urgency of halting the suffering endured by civilians in the region, calling upon all parties involved to seize the current opportunity for peace.



In earlier remarks, President Biden disclosed that Israel had presented a three-phase deal to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza, aimed at ending hostilities and securing the release of hostages. Biden urged the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to accept the proposed agreement, while also urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to navigate internal coalition pressures to garner support for the plan.



Israel has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to an October 7 assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities.



Since the onset of Israel's military campaign nearly eight months ago, an estimated 36,400 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza, with a significant number being women and children. Moreover, over 82,400 individuals have sustained injuries, as reported by local health authorities. The ongoing conflict has left extensive areas of Gaza severely damaged, compounded by Israel's imposition of a blockade on essential resources such as food, water, and medicine.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel, with the International Court of Justice issuing a recent ruling ordering Tel Aviv to immediately cease its operations in Rafah. This area has become a refuge for over 1 million Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285407