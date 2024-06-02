Media reports Japan intends on studying UFO hazards

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Japanese lawmakers are poised to establish a bi-partisan group within the country's parliament, known as the Diet, with the aim of overhauling the government's approach to investigating sightings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs. Reports from Japanese indicate that the establishment of this group reflects growing concerns among policymakers regarding potential national security threats posed by unidentified aerial phenomena.



The proposed group, to be named the 'Diet Members' League for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Clarification from a National Security Perspective,' underscores lawmakers' belief that certain UAPs may constitute advanced weaponry or surveillance drones, thereby warranting thorough investigation and legislative measures to address potential security risks. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has confirmed plans to establish the panel, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing emerging threats in the realm of aerospace security.



Scheduled to commence its official activities on June 6, the group will comprise prominent figures from Japanese politics, including Yasukazu Hamada, Shinjiro Koizumi, and Shigeru Ishiba, among others. Notably, during a press conference announcing the group's formation, MPs Kei Endo and Yoshiharu Asakawa reportedly disclosed their personal encounters with UAPs, underscoring the urgency of the group's mission and the need for comprehensive investigation.



Inspired by the establishment of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in the United States, tasked with probing UAP sightings as part of Congress' 2021 defense policy bill, the Japanese group aims to leverage international collaboration with Washington in tracking and analyzing unidentified aerial phenomena. By adopting a multi-faceted approach informed by United States initiatives and promoting intergovernmental cooperation, the group seeks to enhance Japan's capacity to address emerging threats and safeguard national security interests in an evolving aerospace landscape.

