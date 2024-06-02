Global shipping supply chains faces disruptions amid rising sea freight rates, container shortages

(MENAFN) The global industry is once again facing significant disruptions, reminiscent of the chaos experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic chain crisis. Rising sea freight prices, ship congestion at ports, and a shortage of empty containers are creating turmoil as the sector enters its busy season. Peter Sand, chief analyst at Zeneta, highlighted the current "mixture of uncertainty and confusion" in global shipping supply chains. He noted that the rapid and substantial increase in freight prices has caught the market off guard. As of Friday, the spot freight price for transporting a 40-foot (12-meter) container from China to northern Europe surged to USD4,615, nearly three and a half times the price on May 1, although still below the peak of USD14,407 in January 2022.



The container shipping sector has been grappling with instability since December when major shipping lines like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd rerouted their ships away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to avoid drone and missile attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group. This strategic shift has contributed to ongoing disruptions. A recent report by Linerlitica, an analysis website, pointed out that port congestion in China and other Asian countries is exacerbating the strain on an already overburdened container shipping market, struggling with limited space and equipment shortages.



Further complicating the situation, Koray Koza, chief shipping officer at Everstream Analytics, reported that empty containers are accumulating in Sri Lanka and the UAE, while China and Singapore are facing container shortages. These logistical challenges are creating a bottleneck effect, impacting global trade flows and increasing the pressure on the shipping industry to find solutions to manage the congestion and equipment shortfalls effectively.

