France intends on transferring army instructors to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move, France is reportedly considering the deployment of military instructors to Ukraine, with plans potentially set to be unveiled during an upcoming visit to Paris by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to sources cited by Reuters, despite anticipated criticism from Russia and concerns from certain allies, France is poised to take a leading role in offering training assistance to Kiev.



Zelensky's recent visit to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel set the stage for discussions surrounding potential military cooperation, with the Ukrainian leader scheduled to return next week for events commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Amidst these diplomatic engagements, Paris is purportedly aiming to assemble and lead a coalition of nations willing to provide training support to Ukraine.



The reported plans entail France initially dispatching a limited contingent of personnel to assess the logistical aspects of the mission, followed by the deployment of several hundred trainers. Training initiatives are expected to encompass areas such as demining, equipment maintenance, and warplane operations, with support from Western partners.



In addition to training assistance, France is reportedly committed to financing, arming, and training a Ukrainian motorized brigade, signaling a multifaceted approach to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. Diplomatic sources cited by Reuters indicate that preparations for these initiatives are at an advanced stage, with announcements potentially forthcoming during Zelensky's upcoming visit to Paris.



Ukraine's top general, Aleksandr Syrsky, has affirmed the readiness of Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the involvement of French personnel in training activities, underscoring the collaborative nature of the proposed military cooperation.



French President Macron's policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding NATO's potential involvement in Ukraine reflects efforts to maintain pressure on Moscow while keeping the door open to various forms of support for Kiev. As diplomatic discussions unfold, France's proactive stance underscores its commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285522