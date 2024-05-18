Over 100 Drones Handed Over To Ukrainian Military In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 100 drones have been handed over to Ukrainian soldiers defending the Kharkiv region from Russian invaders.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today we worked with the military who protect the region in the Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Kupiansk sectors. We discussed the current situation on the front line - in some areas, Ukrainian fighters launched a counterattack. One of the needs is drones. We continue to hand over UAVs to the Ukrainian Defense Forces – a hundred more Mavic 3s and three Autels for fighters defending the borders of the Kharkiv region," Syniehubov said.

He thanked the Kupiansk community for the rational use of budget funds and added that the government was communicating with the military 24/7.