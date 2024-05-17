Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out A Piece Of Friday Advice: Trust The Process

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some Friday advice about "trusting the process."
The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror with "trust the process" written on it.
She also shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting her perfect skin and strawberry pink lips, which she captioned "Strawberry days".
On Thursday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her $20 million mansion in Los Angeles after it became 'unlivable' due to a mold infestation.
The actress returned to her home after shooting for her upcoming film 'Head of State', an action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, in Nice, France.
She had posted a picture from her balcony and captioned it, "Being home... is feeding my soul.”
'Head of State' also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.
