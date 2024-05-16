Mint Primer: Has Consumer Protection Just Got Weaker?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Supreme Court has exempted lawyers from the purview of the Consumer Protection Act. This sets the stage for doctors to get a similar exemption. Mint looks at what this ruling means for consumers and what redressal options we now have for poor service.

