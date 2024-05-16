TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK), A Viral Meme Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) on May 17, 2024, for all BitMart users. The EPIK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)?

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) is a novel meme token on the Solana blockchain, emerging from a playful and spontaneous live stream experiment on pump. With the goal of offering an alternative to the traditional cat and dog memes that saturate the digital landscape, EPIK taps into the nostalgia of an original gaming meme from 2009-TEH EPIK DUCK.

This unique approach not only sets EPIK apart from other meme tokens but also captures the spirit of fun and spontaneity that is often associated with the crypto meme community. The token quickly went viral, demonstrating the potent appeal of combining classic internet humor with modern blockchain technology.

Why TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)?

The rapid viral success of EPIK underscores its resonance within the crypto community, appealing to both seasoned investors and newcomers looking for an engaging and humorous entry into the blockchain world. EPIK maintains a straightforward tokenomic structure with zero buy or sell taxes, making it accessible and user-friendly.

Additionally, the liquidity pool for EPIK is 100% burnt, ensuring that no new tokens can be added to the circulation, which can potentially enhance the value of existing tokens by making them rarer over time. This approach not only simplifies the investment process but also aligns with the decentralized ethos of the cryptocurrency space, where the community often drives governance and operations.

About TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK)

Token Name: TEH EPIK DUCK

Token Symbol: EPIK

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 846,671,664 EPIK

To learn more about TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

