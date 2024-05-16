Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister's Call To Build Settlements, Prevent Aid From Entering Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar strongly condemned the statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security, in which he called for activating settlements in the Gaza Strip and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the territory, stressing that expanding settlements constitutes a violation of international legitimacy, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and that preventing humanitarian aid entry is a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these reprehensible statements clearly reflect Israel's policy based on expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people, as well as using food as a weapon within the framework of its renewed monstrous crimes and brutal war on Gaza. The ministry warned in this context that Israel's continued disregard for international law, especially international humanitarian law, and its imposition of the logic of power and fait accompli will ultimately undermine the prospects for the desired peace, especially with the ongoing war on the sector and its horrifying humanitarian repercussions.

The ministry stressed the urgent need for the international community to align at this critical time to ensure the safe and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles to all areas of the Gaza Strip, to avoid further atrocities and horrors against civilians, especially children and women.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's unwavering and consistent support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.