'Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be Freedom To Advocate Violence & Terrorism': Jaishankar Takes Dig At Canada (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday criticized the Justin Trudeau government for granting refuge to pro-Khalistani elements, warning that any further deterioration in bilateral relations could lead to significant losses for Canada.

“Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence, freedom of speech cannot be freedom to support separatism and terrorism in a foreign country. It cannot be... A group of Khalistanis have been misusing Canada's freedom laws for years,"

said the EAM while speaking at 'Vishwabandhu Bharat' interaction in Nashik, Maharashtra.

"But when the Canadian government has any political compulsions, they accommodate these people who are also their vote bank," Jaishankar added.

New Delhi has repeatedly conveyed to Ottawa that democratic nations upholding the rule of law should not permit intimidation by radical elements in the guise of freedom of expression, particularly as pro-Khalistani groups persist in anti-India activities.

“Our relations have been spoiled today because of the activities of these people who are even threatening our Ambassador and various diplomats posted in the country.

They threw smoke bombs inside the High Commission and, at one time, our diplomats were facing great difficulty to get out of the building. People who supported terror activities against India have been given refuge in Canada. The government there should have a relook at the entire situation,” Jaishankar added.

India strongly reacted to pro-Khalistani elements prominently featuring in a recent 'Nagar Kirtan' parade in Canada's Malton, where they shouted anti-India slogans and displayed objectionable posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Urging the Trudeau-led Canadian government to cease providing refuge and political legitimacy to criminal and secessionist factions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that any celebration or glorification of violence has no place in a civilized society.

“We have tried to make them understand this many times that deterioration in bilateral ties will also be a big loss for them.

These people who have been given refuge in Canada are criminals who have also taken their gang warfare to the country now. They should understand it well by now as some people are taking full advantage of it," Jaishankar added.