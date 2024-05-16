Saudi Sports for All Federation Signs MoU with Generation Amazing Foundation at Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 16 May, 2024 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Generation Amazing Foundation (GA), based in Doha, on the sidelines of the 4th annual Qatar Economic Forum. This landmark agreement aims to bolster education and development capacity between the two parties, expanding the scope of positive influence in schools, sports clubs, and communities. HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, HE Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary-General for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Chairman of the Council of the GA, and Nasser Al-Khori, Executive Director of the GA, attended the signing ceremony on Tuesday, 14 May to formalize the partnership.



The agreement, set to last for three years, between the SFA and the GA spans various domains, including co-developing joint programs for students and communities. The GA will actively collaborate with the SFA in numerous upcoming events hosted by the Kingdom, to promote values and knowledge exchange among youth and the next generation. The signing of the MoU solidifies the ongoing collaboration between the two esteemed organizations, which commenced earlier this year with the 2024 Global Goals World Cup in Riyadh.



HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, said: “We unite under a shared belief that sports can be used as a catalyst for positive change. Both organizations are committed to empowering youth, fostering inclusivity, and nurturing communities, resonating with our collective dedication to making an impact that transcends boundaries and inspires populations.”



HE Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary-General for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Chairman of the Council of the GA, said: “We are proud of this impactful partnership with the SFA, as we strive to integrate the values of sports and development into educational and community activities. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to promoting inclusivity, health, equality, and public welfare through sports, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nasser Al-Khori, Executive Director of the GA, said: “With the signing of this MoU between the GA and the SFA, we are truly advancing the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. We envision this to be a transformative collaboration that will leverage the power of sports to create lasting positive change in our respective communities and globally.”

Mandated by the Ministry of Sport as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the SFA is dedicated to increasing the percentage of individuals engaged in physical activity by 2030. The agreement with the GA aligns with the SFA’s mission to develop partnerships, discover best practices, and contribute to the realization of Vision 2030 objectives.



Since its inception in 2018, the SFA has spearheaded many innovative sporting initiatives, significantly increasing public participation, and raising awareness about the positive impact of sports on physical and mental well-being.



Originating in 2010, the GA is the social and human legacy initiative stemming from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Harnessing the power of sports, the initiative extends its outreach and educational efforts to empower youth and communities in need. It imparts invaluable life skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork, and organization, impacting the lives of over 1 million individuals in 75 countries.





