‘Malhar’ Poster Featuring Sharib Hashmi Paints Captivating Picture Of Life In Arid Land

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi, who is known for his roles in 'The Family Man', 'Vikram Vedha', and 'Fighter', among others, unveiled the first look poster and release date of his upcoming film 'Malhar' on Thursday.

The poster showcases the cast of the film against the backdrop of an arid land with camels and a state transport bus.

The film also stars Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Shrinivas Pokale, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya, hinting at the diverse tapestry of emotions the film aims to portray.

Talking about the film, Sharib said, "Being part of such a compelling story brings immense satisfaction as an actor. I'm incredibly proud to be involved with this film under Vishal's direction. It's a multifaceted project that gives voice to a range of perspectives, and Vishal's masterful direction has been truly inspiring."

The film delves into the complexities of relationships that challenge societal norms and expectations. It explores the essence of true friendship, forged in adversity through life's challenges.

Echoing Hashmi, Anjali Patil said, "Elated doesn't even begin to describe how I feel! It's a rare privilege as an actor to be part of such a captivating story. I'm incredibly proud to be involved in this film directed by the talented Vishal. It's a multifaceted project that explores a range of themes, and Vishal's masterful direction has allowed a multitude of voices to be heard."

Directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad under the banner of V Motion Pictures, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 31.