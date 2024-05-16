Time Team Celebrates 30 Years With New Episode“Secrets Of Wytch Farm”, Near Corfe Castle In Dorset

(MENAFN- Pressat) Dorset, May 14th 2024 – Get ready for an exciting archaeological adventure as Time Team returns to celebrate their 30th Anniversary with a captivating three-day dig at Wytch Farm, located near Corfe Castle in Dorset. Premiering on the Time Team YouTube channel, the episodes will air across the weekend of May 17th-19th, with Day 1 launching on Friday, Day 2 on Saturday, and Day 3 on Sunday.

Time Team, the beloved British archaeology programme that originally aired on Channel 4 for 20 years, made a triumphant return in 2021, thanks to the support of dedicated Patreon subscribers and fans. The upcoming dig at Wytch Farm was proposed by Time Team's own Dr. Derek Pitman, promising to unveil fascinating insights into the region's ancient history.

Working in collaboration with Harry Manley from Bournemouth University, Time Team's initial test trench at Wytch Farm uncovered over 1,000 years of history, spanning the transition from the Iron Age to Roman Britain. This site, once inhabited by the Durotriges tribe during the Iron Age, presents a unique opportunity to explore their lifestyles, settlements, and burial practices.

Dr. Derek Pitman expressed his enthusiasm for the excavation, stating,“Ever since we first discovered the site I have wanted to go back and do a full investigation. It was a dream come true to bring the might of Time Team to our project and the discoveries were truly amazing! Purbeck has a huge, hidden archaeological story and I love that we get to share that with the world.”

Dr Lawrence Shaw added“It was also an honour to host Time Team's 30th birthday celebration and bring together the team, old and new. The site is very special and gives a unique window into Iron Age and Roman life in Dorset”.

The dig at Wytch Farm also marked a significant milestone for Time Team-the celebration of its 30th anniversary since the premiere of its inaugural episode in 1993. This monumental milestone underscores the programme's enduring legacy and commitment to archaeological exploration over the past three decades.

Series Producer Tim Taylor remarked, "We couldn't have chosen a better site to celebrate Time Team's legacy and longevity. Here's to the next 30 years of discovery!"

Returning for this special excavation are familiar faces including presenter Dr. Gus Casely-Hayford, Prof. Carenza Lewis, Dr. John Gater, Prof. Stewart Ainsworth, and Dr. Helen Geake. Joining them are some other old Time Team friends, Dr. Philippa Walton and Dr. Miles Russell.

Patreon members will enjoy exclusive early access to Day 1 of the Wytch Farm dig and special behind-the-scenes content throughout the weekend.

Don't miss the premiere of the Wytch Farm excavation episodes, filled with thrilling discoveries and expert insights, exclusively on the Time Team YouTube channel.

For more information and updates, visit and follow Time Team on social media.