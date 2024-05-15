UAE Annual Investment Congress Explores BRICS Expansion And Global Economic Impact

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Annual Investment Congress (AIM Congress 2024),

held in Abu Dhabi from May 7-9,

gathered over 100 ministers,

mayors,

and central bank governors to discuss the shifting investment landscape and harness new potential for global economic development.



TV BRICS , the media partner for the congress, highlighted discussions on the impact of BRICS expansion on the global economy.

With 12,427 attendees from 179 countries, the Annual Investment Congress featured 412 dialogue sessions and over 927 speakers exploring investment trends and opportunities for sustainable growth. Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, emphasized the opening of new markets for Arab countries due to BRICS expansion.

He highlighted the

significant

economic potential of BRICS markets like Brazil,

Russia,

China,

and South Africa for Arab states and partners.

Sergey Cheremin,

Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow,

anticipated a busy year for BRICS countries.

He highlighted the discussion of a potential BRICS currency and the development of new logistics routes,

including China's“One Belt,

One Road” initiative and Russia's Northern Sea Route and North-South transport corridor.

The Annual Investment Congress included three high-level round tables focusing on cooperation and innovation in the complex investment landscape. The exhibition showcased 352 innovative products and technologies from 71 countries.

The UAE's official entry into the BRICS group in 2024 and the joining of Emirates News Agency (WAM) to the TV BRICS International Media Network further solidify the country's commitment to international collaboration and economic development.