Members Of Putin Ally's Propaganda Ring Nabbed In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Kyiv-based underground cell of the pro-Kremlin organization "Another Ukraine", run from Russia by Viktor Medvedchuk, an ex-MP accused of high treason.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

Medvedhcuk has been coordinating the organization's work with the Russian FSB security agency, the report stresses.

Video content specialists who worked as part of the group set up an underground studio in an apartment just outside video to produce animated videos.

They would send their products for final approval to their Russia-based handler Denis Zharkih, a former host on a Medvedchuk-owned TV channel who now leads the organization's office in Moscow.































After the review, anti-Ukrainian content would be circulated across media platforms controlled by the exiled oligarch Medvedchuk - the Another Ukraine website, social media, and a YouTube video hosting.

A close relative of the organization's director would hand cash to producers for each video made.

During the raids, SBU operatives seized computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of subversive operations performed in Russia's interest.

Two group members, as well as their handler in Moscow, were charged with treason committed under martial law.