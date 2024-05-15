Social Media Blunder In UP: Bareilly Boy's 'CM Yogi Is Dead' Post Leads To His Arrest; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a swift action by authorities, a young man from Bareilly, identified as Saqib, was arrested for circulating fake news regarding the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest followed after Saqib posted a viral status on social media claiming CM Yogi's death.

It is reportedly said that Saqib, a resident of Gulab Nagar in the Qila police station area, shared a picture of CM Yogi along with the false claim that he had passed away around 12:30 midnight. This act led to widespread panic and confusion among the public.

In response to the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Mahoba, where he criticised his political adversaries. He highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, citing the eradication of dacoits and mafias, and the substantial progress in various sectors.

Stressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in poverty alleviation, CM Yogi asserted that over 25 crore people have been uplifted from poverty, surpassing the population of Pakistan.

He also called out individuals who praise Pakistan, urging them to leave India and migrate to Pakistan if they find fault with the nation's progress.

