Azerbaijani Premier Meets With Belarusian Deputy PM

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, metwith Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic ofBelarus, Azernews reports.

The sides stressed the significance of Belarusian PresidentAleksandr Lukashenko's upcoming state visit to Azerbaijan,expressing confidence that it would give a new impetus to thefriendly relations between the two nations.

They also emphasised the importance of the forthcoming 14thmeeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economiccooperation, scheduled to take place in Minsk this June.

The two also hailed the development of relations betweenAzerbaijan and Belarus across various domains and exploredprospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.