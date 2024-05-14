Siam Piwat Group Celebrates Pride Month With The Celebration: Right To Love Campaign, Solidifying 'Pride Festival Destination'

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 - In celebration of Pride Month and Thailand's move towards legalizing same-sex marriage, Siam Piwat Group , leading world-class retail and real estate developer and the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, reinforces its steadfast commitment to promote Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at a press conference to announce the company's " The Celebration: Right to Love" campaign.









Siam Piwat joined by both Private and Public Sector Partners host "The Celebration: Right to Love" Campaign

Ms. Saruntorn Asaves, Head of Shopping Center Business Division, Siam Piwat Group said "Diversity, Equality and Inclusion are values deeply rooted in Siam Piwat company culture. Physically, our properties embody the Universal Design where each space has been meticulously designed around people, regardless of their age, gender, ability or disability. Symbolically, our properties have long served as platform for all communities, including the LGBTQAI+ communities in Thailand, where their voices can be heard and their rights can be seen. We offer our spaces to all communities that wish to enhance their presence and make their messages heard globally. Siam Center, most especially, continues to work hand-in-hand with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Thailand, a global organization dedicated to the holistic development of people's lives based on ethical principles, to raise awareness of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion."









Key Highlights to anticipate during the month-long Pride Celebration across Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM

For the fast-approaching Pride Month, recognized and celebrated in major cities worldwide, Bangkok undoubtedly will serve as key Pride destination. Bangkok is considered one of the most welcoming and inclusive cities in the world, and the annual Pride celebrations here are some of the most anticipated. This year's Pride celebrations, like the years before, will help contribute significantly to Thailand's tourism industry and economy."



In 2023, Siam Piwat worked closely with Bangkok Naruemit Pride to host Bangkok Pride, a grand event during Pride Month that brought together government agencies, private sectors, NGOs, and various associations. The event was a tremendous success, drawing over 50,000 attendees. This year, another significant event is planned to celebrate Thailand's LGBTQAI+ communities and their allies, as the nation inches closer to legalizing same-sex marriage. Siam Piwat Group will host " The Celebration: Right to Love " campaign, featuring a series of events and festivities from May 31 through June 2024.



Siam Piwat sets to be a 'Pride Festival Destination,' hosting world-class events to celebrate Pride Month



Solidifying their stance as 'global destinations' that continue to attract both locals and international travelers from across the world, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are co-hosting Bangkok Pride, under the campaign " The Celebration: Right to Love ". The main events include the Bangkok Pride Parade , a celebration of Pride Month bringing together the LGBTQIA+ communities from Thailand and beyond on June 1, 2024.



Siam Paragon will co-host The Bangkok Pride Forum 2024, a crucial platform welcoming delegates from local and international LGBTQIA+ and women's rights organizations, featuring over 20 panel discussions covering topics from human rights, education to same-sex marriage, from May 31 to June 4, 2024, at SCBX Next Tech, 4th Floor, Siam Paragon. Additionally, the property will host Thailand's and Asia's first Drag Bangkok Festival 2024 , showcasing over 500 drag artists, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon from May 31 to June 4, 2024.



Under "The Celebration: Right to Love" campaign, Siam Center is collaborating with WildBrain to bring world-renowned characters, Teletubbies, to Thailand. The beloved characters are most notable for promoting the message of joy, community and inclusivity. Teletubbies will serve as Pride Ambassadors at "The Celebration: Right to Love" event and will be participating in the Bangkok Pride Parade. As part of the exclusive partnership, Siam Center will launch the first-ever Siam Center x Teletubbies Experience Space and Wacoal X Teletubbies Café , both located on G Floor, Siam Center, serving beverages and treats amidst Teletubbies' most recognizable world of lush green hills. Additionally, exclusive Teletubbies-themed merchandise and mementos will also be available at 1st Floor, Absolute Siam Concept Store.



Furthermore, Siam Discovery will partner Mister International Thailand 2024 , one of the two largest male beauty pageants in the world, for "Road to on Runway" activities to take place in June 2024.



For ICONSIAM and ICS, Assistant Managing Director of ICONSIAM Ms. Suma Wongphan said "ICONSIAM and ICS will launch "ICONSIAM Pride out Loud" campaign to celebrate Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion to honor iconic LGBTQIA+ members and their social contributions, which will run throughout June 2024. The campaign will also include Thailand's first-ever "The Proud Reflexions Exhibition", which will feature exclusive art toys by LGBTQIA+ artists and LGBTQIA+ – friendly artists, including Rainbow Kido, Dolores and Poriin, from June 1-18 2024 at Charoen Nakorn Hall, ICONSIAM.



On June 8-9, 2024, under the theme "Pride Out Loud presents: Thai Pride x ICONCRAFT," a fashion show hosted by Miss Tiffany's Universe, featuring LGBTQIA+ models. In addition, visitors can also enjoy spectacular rainbow-themed water fountain show from the ICONIC Multimedia Water Features, the longest in Southeast Asia, all through Jun 2024.



In addition, Siam Piwat is set to host, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and district offices, the highly-anticipated Collective Wedding Ceremonies to celebrate the historical same-sex marriage bill at both of its iconic convention halls, Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon and True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM. The event will be open to all couples, local and international, who wish to partake in the event.



A Pride Month celebration with Sustainable approach



As Pride Month coincides with World Environment Day on June 5, Siam Piwat has launched the ONESIAM Drinking Water Pride Edition which features six vibrant colors from the Pride flag. ONESIAM water was first introduced at the end of 2023 to drive more sustainable consumerism, promoting the idea of world-saving beverages in aluminum packaging that can be fully recycled, aligning with the principles of comprehensive waste management, the Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste, and the drive towards zero waste organizations. Used ONESIAM water cans will be repurposed as costumes and showcased in a fashion show on June 4, 2024 at SCBX Next Tech, Siam Paragon.



A collaborative effort between the government and private sectors to organize Bangkok Pride



Siam Piwat's "The Celebration: Right to Love" campaign is a winning collaboration between Bangkok Pride, led by Chairman Ms. Arun (Waddao) Chumaporn, various LGBTQIA+ community associations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Drag Bangkok and other honorable partners from the private sectors.



"The Celebration: Right to Love" campaign is just one of the stepping stones initiated by Siam Piwat to showcase Thailand's potential and readiness to host the World Pride 2030 event. The event will mark another triumph for the LGBTQIA+ communities in Thailand, as their presence continue to grow globally, as well as for Thailand, as the event is expected to draw over half a million local and international visitors and contribute to propelling the nation's tourism industry forward.











