UN Secretary-General Calls For Protection Of Civilians, Humanitarian Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the protection of civilians and relief workers in the Gaza Strip, after the killing and wounding of UN employees by Israeli occupation fire.

Guterres expressed, in a statement, his deep sadness over the killing of an employee in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS), and the injury of another when a UN vehicle was struck while they were heading to the European Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Secretary-General condemned all attacks on UN personnel, calling for a full investigation into this attack.

"With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages", the statement added.

