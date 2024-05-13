Road Map In Field Of Business Bankruptcy To Be Presented In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A Road Map for 2024 in the field of "Business bankruptcy" willbe presented in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the Road Map will bepresented on May 15 at the meeting of the Business InsolvencyWorking Group of the Commission on Business Environment andInternational Ratings.

At the meeting, the newly approved "Road Map for 2024 on theimplementation of improvements and communication in the relevantfield of the World Bank Group's "Business Ready" project on the"Business bankruptcy" indicator, as well as the implementation ofthe "Insolvency and Sanitation" draft law status, powers, rights,and duties of property administrators, their registration,participation in the process, and other related issues, will bediscussed.