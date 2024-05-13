Kiev held accountable for ‘terrorist attack’ on Belgorod

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, the Russian Defense Ministry has accused Kiev of orchestrating a cross-border "terrorist attack" targeting residential buildings in the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the ministry's report released on Sunday, the attack involved the use of Tochka-U ballistic missiles, along with rockets from Olkha and Vampire multiple rocket launchers.



The capital of Belgorod Region was reportedly struck by several Tochka-U ballistic missiles, as well as rockets launched from Olkha and Vampire systems, the ministry detailed. While Russian air defenses successfully intercepted six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire rockets, and two Olkha projectiles, fragments from one of the downed missiles caused damage to a residential building in Belgorod.



The Tochka-U missile system, developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, remains part of Ukraine's arsenal despite Russia's transition to more advanced Iskander ballistic missiles. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov disclosed that the attack resulted in the collapse of an entire section of an apartment building, leading to significant casualties and injuries.



Acting Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that 17 individuals have been hospitalized in connection with the incident, with the exact number of fatalities yet to be officially confirmed. However, reports from sources like Mash, a Telegram channel, indicate that at least seven people have lost their lives, while rescuers continue efforts to extract trapped residents from the debris.



The alleged attack on Belgorod marks a concerning escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, further exacerbating the ongoing conflict between the two nations. As authorities investigate the incident and assess the extent of the damage, international attention remains focused on the volatile situation unfolding in the region.

