Woman Linked To HD Revanna Kidnapping Case Claims 'Voluntary Visit', Denies Wrongdoing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unexpected twist in the case linked to Hassan MLA HD Revanna concerning the alleged kidnapping, a video has gone viral showing the alleged victim. In the footage, she claims her absence was of her own accord, not because she was kidnapped. The woman, who has not been named, stated in the video that her visit to a relative's home in her hometown was planned and that she returned after spending four days there.

The two-and-a-half-minute video, which has gained traction on social media, shows the woman clarifying that she went to a relative's house after hearing some local gossip. She expressed her shock upon seeing television reports suggesting a kidnapping.

The woman strongly refuted claims of any wrongdoing by Bhavani, HD Revanna, Prajwal, and Babanna, stating that they had treated her well during her stay. She emphasized that neither she nor her family has any involvement with a rumoured sex video scandal and that they were not harassed or coerced in any manner.

Addressing her son through the video, she reassured him that she was safe and urged him not to be swayed by rumours or fear of police involvement. She expressed concern about the impact of frequent police visits on her family and neighbours, emphasizing the need for privacy and peace, especially for the scared children.

The woman appealed for understanding and patience, stating she would return home in two days and handle any issues directly if necessary. She urged those responsible for her alleged abduction to confront the situation at her home rather than involving law enforcement in a way that could disrupt her family's life.

This statement has introduced a significant twist in the ongoing narrative surrounding the alleged kidnapping case linked to prominent political figure HD Revanna and his associates, suggesting that the situation may be far different from what was initially reported.

