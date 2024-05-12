T20 World Cup 2024: Experts Analyse Rohit Sharma's Form Ahead Of The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Opinions are split as Rohit Sharma continues to struggle with poor form just ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the current IPL season, Rohit has amassed only 349 runs in 13 matches, averaging 29.08.

Another disappointing batting display by Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma has left Indian cricket enthusiasts anxious. With Mumbai's chances of securing a top-four finish already dashed, Rohit's lackluster performances at the crease have sparked concerns about India's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Despite being the skipper of the Indian squad, Rohit's lack of form in the IPL has cast doubt on his reliability. Following his dismissal for 19 runs off 24 balls, queries have arisen regarding his role within the national team. However, former cricketers remain divided in their assessments of the situation.

Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer currently engaged in IPL commentary, acknowledged that Rohit's and his MI teammate Hardik Pandya's form is a significant worry for the Indian contingent.

Contrarily, Varun Aaron, a former Indian fast bowler, believes that Rohit won't encounter the same challenges representing the national team as he does with Mumbai.

"I don't view it as a major concern. Rohit tends to elevate his game on the international stage; he holds it in high regard. For a player of his calibre, the adage 'form is temporary, class is permanent' applies aptly. He'll rediscover his form; there's no cause for worry. While it's been a significant worry for MI, resulting in their failure to qualify, it shouldn't pose a problem for the Indian team," Aaron expressed to ESPNCricinfo.

With only one league campaign remaining in the season, pressure is mounting on the Mumbai Indians management to consider resting key players like Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah.

