(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on the United States and its allies to take more aggressive actions against Russia, including shooting down Russian missiles, providing Ukraine with additional weapons, and permitting Kiev to launch direct strikes on Russian territory. In an interview with the New York Times conducted on the last official day of his presidential term, Zelensky, who has sought to extend his term under martial law due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, expressed his urgent demands for NATO

involvement.



Zelensky questioned the reluctance of NATO

countries to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine. "So my question is, what’s the problem? Why can’t we shoot them down? Is it defense? Yes. Is it an attack on Russia? No. Are you shooting down Russian planes and killing Russian pilots? No. So what’s the issue with involving NATO

countries in the war? There is no such issue," he told the Times. He emphasized the need for NATO

to "shoot down what’s in the sky over Ukraine" and to supply Ukraine with the necessary weapons to counter Russian forces at the borders.



Zelensky highlighted a precedent set by the US and UK in mid-April when they responded to an Iranian drone and missile barrage targeting Israel. He argued that similar actions should be taken in Ukraine, though he acknowledged that the US and EU have dismissed the comparison, stating that the situations are not analogous.



Additionally, Zelensky made a specific plea for Patriot air defense systems, requesting seven units to be delivered by the NATO

summit in Washington. His appeal underscores the critical need for advanced defensive capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace and bolster the country's military strength against Russian aggression.

NATO

