Trump campaign encounters remarks over social media post displaying ‘unified Reich’

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump's social media

account stirred controversy after sharing a fan-made video

that referenced a "unified Reich," prompting accusations from Democratic

opponents of flirting with Nazi language. The video

, initially posted by a Twitter user named 'ramble_rants,' purportedly depicted improved conditions in America under a hypothetical Trump presidency.



The video

included fabricated newspaper headlines, some of which appeared to borrow text from Wikipedia articles. One headline, referencing increased German industrial strength after 1871, directly mirrored language from a Wikipedia entry about World War I.



Following its sharing on Trump's Truth Social account, backlash ensued as political opponents interpreted the use of the term 'Reich' as a reference to the Nazi Third Reich. US President Joe Biden addressed the post during fundraisers in Boston, condemning it as part of a pattern of incendiary rhetoric by Trump. His campaign subsequently released a video

response, with Biden appearing to watch the clip on his phone and denouncing it as reminiscent of Hitler's language, not fitting for America.



Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Biden's sentiments during a rally in Philadelphia, characterizing the language used in the video

as reminiscent of Nazi Germany. She criticized Trump's past rhetoric and labeled the recent social media

post as appalling.



The incident reignites longstanding efforts by the Biden-Harris campaign to draw comparisons between Trump and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, highlighting the contentious political atmosphere surrounding discussions of historical references and inflammatory language.

