Netanyahu states that more humans starving in America than in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed allegations from the International Criminal Court (ICC) that Israel has used starvation as a method of warfare against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Netanyahu argued that the accusations, including those from ICC's top prosecutor Karim Khan, are unfounded.



Khan has requested warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant, asserting that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that the officials are culpable for war crimes such as "starvation of civilians" and "extermination and/or murder" due to deaths caused by starvation. He also accused Israel of attacks

on civilians, including those queuing for food, and of obstructing aid delivery by humanitarian agencies.



Netanyahu vehemently denied these charges, claiming that Israel has been facilitating the delivery of substantial amounts of food and medicine to Gaza. He stated, "We’ve put in 500,000 tons of food and medicine for this population. We’ve taken 20,000 trucks. We’ve paved roads to put those trucks in. We’ve opened border crossings that Hamas closed down. I’ve had airdrops, sea route supplies." He described the accusations as "absurd," pointing out that food prices in Gaza have dropped by 80 percent, suggesting that market conditions reflect the availability of supplies.



Furthermore, Netanyahu contrasted the situation in Gaza with the United States, claiming that more people are starving to death in the United States than in Gaza. He emphasized that the markets in Gaza, with significantly lowered food prices, are evidence against the starvation claims.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108249579